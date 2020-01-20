Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 211.35 ($2.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 216.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54.

In related news, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £702,000 ($923,441.20). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300,128 shares of company stock valued at $70,229,880.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.