Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Scala has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. Scala has a market cap of $471,948.00 and approximately $499.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.54 or 0.03407804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00199656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128590 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

