SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to announce $285.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.89 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH posted sales of $294.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 72.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 642,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $3,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after buying an additional 272,216 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 130.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 132,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the third quarter worth about $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

SSW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 401,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,651. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

