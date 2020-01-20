Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $834,712.00 and $23,169.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.01213037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00051929 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00213552 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00073449 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001792 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

