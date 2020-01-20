Shift Hits 1-Day Volume of $541.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Shift has traded down 71.1% against the US dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $216,137.00 and $541.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,690,068 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

