SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SJMHF. ValuEngine raised SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

SJM stock remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. SJM has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

