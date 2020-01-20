Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Up 0.2%

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.89, 63,571 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 219,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

