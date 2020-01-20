SMART CANNABIS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Trading Up 115.1%

SMART CANNABIS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCNA) shares were up 115.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 19,404,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 639% from the average daily volume of 2,627,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About SMART CANNABIS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCNA)

Zerez Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, designs, builds, and manages commercial greenhouses and automation systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. It also offers custom-designed greenhouses. Zerez Holdings Inc was formerly known as Definitive Rest Mattress Company and changed its name to Zerez Holdings Inc in April 2016.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SMART CANNABIS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART CANNABIS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.