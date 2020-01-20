SnapCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $81,634.00 and approximately $6,206.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One SnapCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.05546622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033866 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128750 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001271 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SnapCoin (CRYPTO:SNPC) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io . SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

