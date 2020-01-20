SpaceChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $222,286.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EXX, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

