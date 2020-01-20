Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 96,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 18,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

About Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment for septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall in Europe and Canada; and Toraymyxin, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream in Europe, Canada, and Japan.

