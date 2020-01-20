Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $1,904.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bisq. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022192 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009029 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.48 or 0.02585708 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002229 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010425 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.