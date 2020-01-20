Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $8.67 Average PT from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWH. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. 1,531,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $290.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,701,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 282,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 113,233 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.