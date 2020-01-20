STACS One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,381.00 (STACS)

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. STACS has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $1,381.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STACS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. During the last week, STACS has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.86 or 0.03471294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00201641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STACS Profile

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. The official website for STACS is stacs.io

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

