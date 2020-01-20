STACS (STACS) One Day Volume Tops $439.00

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, STACS has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STACS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. STACS has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $439.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.03121998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About STACS

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io

Buying and Selling STACS

STACS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STACS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

