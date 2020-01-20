Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Up 12.1% This Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00007791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and GOPAX. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $45,292.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,653.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.03952968 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004232 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00647961 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,342,029 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, GOPAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

