Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Stelco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STZHF)’s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38, approximately 635 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

