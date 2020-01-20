Streamit Coin (STREAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.74 Million

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004535 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, VinDAX, CoinExchange and Crex24. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $18,933.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00059755 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000924 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

STREAM is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 10,965,116 coins and its circulating supply is 6,972,496 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com . Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/# . Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, VinDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamit Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

