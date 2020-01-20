Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International’s (NASDAQ:NOVA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 21st. Sunnova Energy International had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.81 million.

In related news, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

