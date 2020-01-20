Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.46

Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and traded as high as $14.45. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 21,309 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $213.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.02.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $89.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.66 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

