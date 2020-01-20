SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $126.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 103.7% higher against the US dollar. One SureRemit token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.03435677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00200581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

