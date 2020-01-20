SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives $22.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other SVMK news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 42,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $857,728.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $424,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,126 shares of company stock worth $4,399,974. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 297.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 168.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,894 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 100.1% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,814 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,619,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

