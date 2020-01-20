Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger Sells 8,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $542,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TNDM traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,337. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.18 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

