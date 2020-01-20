Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGLS. DA Davidson cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 74,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,674. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $160,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 39.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

