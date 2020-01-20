Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.26

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $11.29. Telaria shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 722,398 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLRA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens started coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

The company has a market cap of $511.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telaria Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRA. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Telaria by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 697,801 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Telaria by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,739,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telaria (NYSE:TLRA)

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

