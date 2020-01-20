TENA (TENA) Price Tops $0.0473 on Exchanges

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a market capitalization of $126,410.00 and $8,057.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENA has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.53 or 0.03503108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00201262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.