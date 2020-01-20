Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Receives $16.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22,682.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,604 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 200,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

