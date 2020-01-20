Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 747,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,107. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

