Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $59.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.47.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. 973,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.