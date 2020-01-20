Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00018191 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $65.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003436 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

