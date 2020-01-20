The Force Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $1.26 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007609 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

