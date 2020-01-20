The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) Shares Up 0.4%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.97, 6,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 11,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRL. Matisse Capital increased its position in The New Ireland Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.