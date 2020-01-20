Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.62

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.62 and traded as high as $26.98. Thermon Group shares last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 58,983 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $869.84 million, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 220.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thermon Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter.

Thermon Group Company Profile (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

