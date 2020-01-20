Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.33

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$103.33 and last traded at C$103.22, with a volume of 35228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.09.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$95.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Stephane Bello sold 83,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.93, for a total value of C$7,341,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,518,251.37.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.