ThoreCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $167,478.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $146.72 million and approximately $167,478.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $1,692.51 or 0.19414453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.03628410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

