TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce $78.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $76.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $310.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $313.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $318.13 million, with estimates ranging from $317.48 million to $319.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 121,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth $6,579,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,493. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

