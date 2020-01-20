TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives GBX 300 Average Target Price from Analysts

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.95).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

LON:TTG opened at GBX 259 ($3.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.14 million and a PE ratio of 34.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 241.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 268 ($3.53).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

