Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 134.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRQ. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:TRQ traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.96. The company had a trading volume of 491,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$2.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$278.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0692045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

