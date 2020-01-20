TurtleCoin Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $658,445.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 63,732,012,034 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.