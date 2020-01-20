Ubiq (UBQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.33 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $1,282.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

