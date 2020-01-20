Universa Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,110.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. In the last week, Universa has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Universa has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $1,110.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.03518759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.