Uptrennd (1UP) Trading Up 30.2% Over Last 7 Days

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Uptrennd has a market cap of $93,131.00 and $26,721.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000678 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uptrennd

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,071,388 tokens. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

