USDQ Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,115.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. USDQ has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $9,115.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00327544 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002331 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008301 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,251 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.