VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Shares Up 0.2%

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.05, 8,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 3,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.3867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DURA. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,278,000.

