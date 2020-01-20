VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.13, 37,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 53,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000.

