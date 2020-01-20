Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $156.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Varian continues to gain from its core Oncology Systems segment, which saw solid growth, especially in EMEA and China. In fact, management foresees tremendous opportunities in China owing to the recent tariff exclusions. Gross orders surged in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recently-closed acquisitions of CyberHeart, Cancer Treatment Services International, Endocare and Alicon. A solid guidance for fiscal 2020 paints a bright picture as well. Expansion in gross and operating margins is an added positive. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Varian exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note. On the flip side, the Proton Solutions unit saw a soft quarter. Moreover, Varian’s APAC revenues were hurt by headwinds in Japan.”

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VAR. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

VAR traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,295. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.47.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.