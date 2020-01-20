Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.30

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 28620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$0.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 million and a PE ratio of -458.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.