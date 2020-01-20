Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 975 ($12.83) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Vitec Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

VTC stock opened at GBX 1,070 ($14.08) on Friday. Vitec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 960 ($12.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,067.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,140.01. The stock has a market cap of $480.53 million and a PE ratio of 16.67.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

