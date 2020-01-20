Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIVE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIVE remained flat at $$0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 553,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

