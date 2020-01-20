WandX One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One WandX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network. WandX has a market capitalization of $64,888.00 and $1.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WandX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $490.82 or 0.05630117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034015 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128166 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001265 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

WandX Token Trading

WandX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.